Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

IPHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innate Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.13.

IPHA stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

