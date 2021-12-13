Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210,000.00

Equities analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to report sales of $210,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.94 million, with estimates ranging from $700,000.00 to $268.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 65,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 4,049,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,953,124. The company has a quick ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP.

