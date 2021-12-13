Insider Buying: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) COO Buys 33,561 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,074,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,179,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.31.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

