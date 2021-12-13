Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Purchases £151.80 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith purchased 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £151.80 ($201.30).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, David Smith bought 46 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.31) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($198.25).

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 254.20 ($3.37) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 287.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.34 ($3.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.83).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QQ. Barclays lowered their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 437 ($5.79) to GBX 405 ($5.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.91) to GBX 385 ($5.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 415 ($5.50) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

