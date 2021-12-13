Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) insider Aaron Webster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,382,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,406,648. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

