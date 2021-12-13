Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.63. 85,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.56. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STX shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 21.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,002 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,829 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 38.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

