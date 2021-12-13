Insider Selling: Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) Insider Sells 4,154 Shares of Stock

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) insider Christopher Mills sold 4,154 shares of Sourcebio International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.88), for a total value of £5,898.68 ($7,822.15).

On Tuesday, November 9th, Christopher Mills sold 56,846 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.66), for a total value of £71,057.50 ($94,228.22).

On Thursday, November 11th, Christopher Mills sold 9,474 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.66), for a total value of £11,842.50 ($15,704.15).

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christopher Mills sold 1,339,517 shares of Sourcebio International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.66), for a total value of £1,674,396.25 ($2,220,390.20).

Shares of SBI stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 145 ($1.92). 74,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,257. Sourcebio International Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 125 ($1.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 240 ($3.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of £107.57 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 150.82.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.52) target price on shares of Sourcebio International in a research report on Friday.

About Sourcebio International

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

