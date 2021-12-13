Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Sells $3,044,592.36 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.73, for a total value of $3,044,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TTEK opened at $171.93 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.14 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after purchasing an additional 109,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 160,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

