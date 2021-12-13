IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of IGXT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,187. IntelGenx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.54.
About IntelGenx Technologies
Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.