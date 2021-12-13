IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Update

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 91.0% from the November 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IGXT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,187. IntelGenx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.54.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. is a oral drug delivery company, which focuses on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Its products include rizaport, tadalafil, loxapine, and montelukast. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, such as pharmaceutical research & development, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer & manufacturing scale-up and commercial manufacturing.

