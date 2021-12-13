Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.25.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of IPAR opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $55.70 and a twelve month high of $98.77.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 1,731 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $156,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,652. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,023,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.