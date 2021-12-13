Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Shares Up 1.5%

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.20 and last traded at C$19.12. 488,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,875,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.84.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPL. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.73.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The stock has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.07.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.