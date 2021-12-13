International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,686,000 after purchasing an additional 477,222 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.84 on Monday, hitting $121.25. 92,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,752. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

