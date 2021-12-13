International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,506 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of International Paper worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 78,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 93,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 305,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 213,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of IP opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.