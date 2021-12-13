Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Short Interest Up 2,890.9% in November

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 2,890.9% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 164,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,147. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $43.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

