Invesco Ltd. Buys 466 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.15% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBI opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $471,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $197,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,096 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

