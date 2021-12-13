Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Marlin Business Services worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 628.4% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Shares of MRLN stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $275.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 45.85% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Marlin Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.