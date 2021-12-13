Invesco Ltd. Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 52,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMF. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $288,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $89,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 17.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,574 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 14.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.43. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

