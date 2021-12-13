Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 189.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

