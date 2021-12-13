Invesco Ltd. Purchases 1,148 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,356 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Republic Bancorp worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 24,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Republic Bancorp stock opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

