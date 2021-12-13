Invesco Ltd. Sells 27,027 Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 27,027 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of Nam Tai Property worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 432.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 91,259 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Nam Tai Property during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nam Tai Property by 32.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NTP stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $497.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.