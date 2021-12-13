Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Director Beth Zayicek Acquires 3,236 Shares

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Director Beth Zayicek acquired 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,096.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IVR opened at $3.03 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $944.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $39,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

