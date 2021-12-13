Investors Research Corp Boosts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN stock opened at $86.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.66. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WYNN. Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.