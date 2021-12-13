Investors Research Corp Buys 500 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL stock opened at $37.07 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.