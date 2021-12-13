Investors Research Corp Buys 8,219 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 88,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,059,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,279,000 after acquiring an additional 66,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 860,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $82.16 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.