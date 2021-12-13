Investors Research Corp Grows Stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 5.69% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter.

LGOV opened at $27.90 on Monday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84.

