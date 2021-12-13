Investors Research Corp Has $353,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $608.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $649.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (up previously from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

