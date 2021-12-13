Investors Research Corp Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

DIS stock opened at $151.34 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $275.08 billion, a PE ratio of 140.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

