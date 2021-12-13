iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

IRTC opened at $90.07 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.