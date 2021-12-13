Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) vs. Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Irish Residential Properties REIT alerts:

70.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Irish Residential Properties REIT and Global Medical REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 11.38 -$1.92 million $0.15 110.74

Irish Residential Properties REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Medical REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Irish Residential Properties REIT and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00

Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Irish Residential Properties REIT and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A Global Medical REIT 13.46% 2.94% 1.27%

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (ÂIÂRESÂ registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IÂRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN). Through its arrangements with CAPREIT, IÂRES's operational strategy is to deliver superior customer service, enhance tenant retention, and deliver quality homes by leveraging CAPREIT's hands-on experience, and proven operating philosophies. IÂRES was listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (now Euronext Dublin) in April 2014.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irish Residential Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.