IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.80

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 30628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on IronNet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37.

In related news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 384,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,792 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

