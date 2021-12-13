ironSource (NYSE:IS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IS. Wedbush lifted their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

ironSource stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,645. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.38. ironSource has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

