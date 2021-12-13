iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Fiduciary Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,606 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fiduciary Group LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 210.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 62,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.44 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

