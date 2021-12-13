iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IBTK stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $23.42. 3,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $24.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.