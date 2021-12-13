iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.68

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.68 and last traded at $70.77, with a volume of 101725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.57.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 505.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 405.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,162,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,268,000 after buying an additional 932,194 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 397.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

