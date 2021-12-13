iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is First Business Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 9.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $85,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $305.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

