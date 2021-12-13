iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,111,000 after buying an additional 208,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,357,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $164.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

