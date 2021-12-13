J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2,912.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.59.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $246.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

