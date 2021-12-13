J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $222.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.