Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of J traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.97. 2,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,142. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

