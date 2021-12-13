Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSLV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $50.77 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $51.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26.

