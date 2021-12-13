Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP opened at $236.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $241.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.67.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $15,972,182. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.