Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $124.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average is $148.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.55 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

