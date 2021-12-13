Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEUZ. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period.

Shares of FEUZ opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.19. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.208 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

