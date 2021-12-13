Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 163,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 127,391 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

CENX opened at $13.67 on Monday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CENX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.