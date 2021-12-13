Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) in a report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s previous close.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.82. 1,069,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.85.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

In other news, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $475,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,626 shares of company stock valued at $957,183.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jamf by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Jamf by 326,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

