Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,320 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

SKYY stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.91. 71,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,482. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.05. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $119.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

