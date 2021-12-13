Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,902 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. 2,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,841. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

