Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $11.55 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.68 and its 200-day moving average is $260.09. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.37 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,903 shares of company stock worth $12,241,097. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.