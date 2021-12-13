Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

MNST traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $89.59. 15,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,447. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

