Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 837,472 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after buying an additional 4,673,058 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $3.35 on Monday, reaching $93.60. The stock had a trading volume of 87,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

